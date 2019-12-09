Millions of people are affected by cancer every day. Here in Adams County, we fight against this horrible disease by raising money and walking laps during our Relay For Life event. This event has been held in our community for over 25 years and we would love to have the entire county participate. This year the event is being held at Oakside Community Park in Biglerville on Saturday, May 9 from 9 a.m. to midnight. The theme for this relay is “Game On: Join the Fight against Cancer!”
During the Relay for Life, we have several ceremonies that focus on bringing awareness to cancer through survivors, fighting back, and remembering and honoring those who have had to fight the disease. The Opening Ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. This ceremony starts off the Relay with a lap around the track together the same way we should be fighting cancer — together. Teams then have people walk the track throughout the event.
Devin Kime Day is the ceremonies lead on the American Cancer Society’s Adams County Relay For Life Event Leadership Team. The American Cancer Society is available 24/7/365 by calling 1-800-227-2345 or through www.cancer.org.
(0) comments
