On April 9, 1865, Abraham Lincoln received a telegram from Ulysses S. Grant reporting Robert E. Lee’s surrender, formally ending the Civil War. Six days later, on Good Friday, April 14, Lincoln was shot by John Wilkes Booth during a performance at Ford’s Theatre. Lincoln died the next morning.
This tragedy, 155 years ago this month, terminated Lincoln’s critical leadership just as he had turned to mending a broken nation. Focusing on forgiveness and justice, Lincoln sought to accelerate Reconstruction and establish voting rights for former slaves.
Susan Iuliano is a board member of the Lincoln Fellowship of PA, which is committed to commemorating the Gettysburg Address during the annual Dedication Day ceremonies, supporting “100 Nights of Taps” at the Soldiers’ National Cemetery, and other educational activities. To learn more and support these efforts, go to www.lincolnfellowship.org.
