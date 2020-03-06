• The Salvation Army is looking for a volunteer to schedule the ringers for the annual red kettle campaign. The job can be done from home, and takes roughly 30 to 90 minutes per day, from mid-October through December. Duties include responding to phone calls, texts and emails from those interested in volunteering and maintaining the daily schedule of ringers. For more information, contact Mary Smith, 717-968-4602 or mjsmith2@aol.com.
• Mediation Services of Adams County is offering a 22-hour training in communication and conflict resolution skills March 13-14 and 20-21. Friday hours are 5-9 p.m. and Saturday hours are 9 am-5 p.m. This training is designed particularly for those who work with families, patients, clients, employees and local government. Cost is $275, including lunches, with early bird registrants paying $250. Churches and nonprofit organizations may send one participant at a cost of $50. For more information, call the MSAC help line at717-334-7312. Register online at www.mediateadams.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.