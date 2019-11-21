Dr. Joseph Rothrock is known as the “Father of Forestry” in Pennsylvania for his accomplishments in preserving, protecting and propagating our forests. Rothrock was the first president of the Pennsylvania Forestry Association, he was appointed the Commissioner of Forestry in Pennsylvania, he spearheaded the creation of many state parks and forests through land acquisitions from lumber companies. Joseph’s skills ranged far beyond the forests; he was a botanist and medical doctor, he was a Union soldier, he assisted in founding a hospital and taught sciences at Penn State University. He opened a sanatorium for patients with respiratory illnesses which is now Mont Alto State Park and created the Pennsylvania State Forest Academy which is now Penn State Mont Alto.
In 1877, Rothrock was named “Michaux Lecturer” and was tasked with developing a public understanding of forestry within Pennsylvania. Rothrock compiled a series of slides that depicted how Pennsylvania’s forests had been pillaged by timber companies harvesting only the best trees and leaving behind unwanted logs and branches on the forest floor which became perfect tinder that often led to massive forest fires. He traveled by horse and wagon, touring Pennsylvania, giving his “Michaux Lectures” to convince the public that the future of Pennsylvania forests was endangered.
