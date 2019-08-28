Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center kicks off the new school year by hosting its first annual Cheers for Children Family Fun Day on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 1-5 p.m. at the Thirsty Farmer Brew Works, 290 Cashtown Road, in Biglerville. Fun for kids of all ages!
This is a free event, open to the public, with live music by Neil and Shannon, lots of children’s activities, a 50/50 raffle, and a corn hole tournament ($10 per team of two) .Contact jhendricks@kidsagaincac.org to register teams for the Corn Hole Tournament. Registration is also available the day of the event. A big thank you goes out to Thirsty Farmer Brew Works, who will be donating 10 percent of all food and beverage sales to benefit the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center.
Casual for a Cause
On Thursday, Sept. 12, teachers and staff across Adams County will be rocking their casual attire to help support Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center. Please help us create the largest casual day in Adams County. If your office or organization would like to participate, please contact Elida Murray for details: emurray@kidsagaincac.org, 717-337-9888.
Supporting child abuse victims
Community participation at events like Cheers for Children! And Casual for a Cause! Support Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center’s (ACCAC) mission: to provide child abuse prevention education in our community, and to help children heal from the trauma of abuse. Since its inception in 2006, ACCAC has helped 1,601 child abuse victims and their family members, and has provided child abuse prevention education to 7,600 Adams County community members in our community.
The impact of abuse can have life-long traumatic consequences for its survivors. Child sexual abuse survivors are three to four times more likely to abuse drugs and alcohol, and twice as likely to drop out of school, have a teenage pregnancy, and suffer serious mental health issues.
In the first six months of 2019, 102 children visited ACCAC. The Center provided forensic interviews, child and family advocacy, medical exams and mental health services. Working with its agency partners, ACCAC is dedicated to a community where children are safe, families are strong and kids can be kids again.
In 2019, ACCAC also launched the “What If I Told You?” Child Abuse Prevention Education Project, consisting of eight trainings and seminars geared to different age groups and audiences. Via these seminars, community members are able to develop a greater awareness of the issues surrounding child abuse and how to prevent child abuse. Experts believe that when 5 percent of a community’s adults learn about child abuse prevention; that is the “tipping point” in reducing child abuse in their community.
On behalf of the children and families we serve, ACCAC is grateful for the ongoing support of the Adams County community. We hope to see you at this year’s Cheers for Children Family Fun Day and at our other public events throughout the year.
