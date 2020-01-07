I think I’ve mentioned before that I get a lot of animal stories on my Facebook feed every day. There are stories of humans risking life and limb to save animals from fires, floods, and ravines; happy, tearful reunions with long lost and thought-to-be dead pets; pets participating in their humans’ cross-country bike rides and weddings; pain when the pets cross over the Rainbow Bridge and how one family celebrated Christmas in November because their dog was terminally ill and would not make it to Christmas; veterinarians saving lives; and a plethora of Go-Fund-Me and nonprofit pleas for help.
Imagine my surprise when I paused for a few seconds on a Facebook video, which at first blush seemed like two veterinarians going to extremes to save a beagle. I was horrified to quickly discover (but not quickly enough) it actually was two lab technicians torturing a beagle. One held the beagle from behind as the other forced a long, red, rubber tube down his throat and into his stomach, while the dog convulsed with fear and agony, his front paws flapping wildly. Unfortunately, I cannot unsee this.
