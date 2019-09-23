Hispanic Heritage month celebrates Americans who are descendants of people from Spain or Latin America and who self-identify as Hispanic, whether of full or partial ancestry. Hispanic and Latino are often incorrectly used interchangeably. Hispanic refers to Spanish-speaking or descendants of Spanish-speaking people, while Latino means individuals from or descendants of people from Latin America and perhaps of Native American, Portuguese or Spanish descent. Today in the United States, these two terms are often inaccurately referred to as racial categories the way we use White, Black, and Asian. They may work better as ethnic descriptors, but given the cultural diversity of people they characterize, even that is partly inaccurate.
Hispanic Americans have helped shape North America for over 500 years and are the largest minority group in the US. For various reasons United States has prized its Anglo heritage above all others. However, our nation has much older Spanish roots — ones that have sometimes been unrecognized or excluded. Carrie Gibson in El Norte says “Hispanic past of USA predates the arrival of the Pilgrims by a century and has been every bit as important in shaping the nation, as it exists today.”
