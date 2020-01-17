The Visiting Nurse Association of Hanover & Spring Grove (VNA) is seeking a volunteer to shred confidential documents every other Tuesday morning at the headquarters in Hanover, Pa. This involves pushing a cart from office to office to collect documents and then feeding the documents into a machine. This assignment averages three hours every other week. To help, users be 18 years of age or older. Background checks are required, and general training on Hospice, the VNA, and HIPAA will be provided. For more information, go to www.vnahanover.org or call 717-637-1227.
Come join Project Hope and Thrivent Financial as they “Strike for Hope” for the third year in a row on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Rockwell Lanes. Save the date.
