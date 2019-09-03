We know many people who read the Gettysburg Times may have come across the monthly column that we’ve had for years, but many of you may not know what exactly Destination Gettysburg is.
Destination Gettysburg is the official marketing organization of Adams County and our mission is to market the county as a premier travel destination while producing a positive economic impact. We’ve been promoting Adams County for more than 65 years. Whether it’s pitching the media on our destination, spreading awareness of events on social media, or pitching the group tour market, our organization is always busy working to bring more travelers to our area.
How do we do this? As many of you know we receive a percentage of the lodging tax. Per state law, we receive 75 percent of the lodging tax to be used for promotion, advertising and marketing of the organization. The lodging tax is five percent, which is applied to overnight accommodations (hotels/motels, B&Bs, guests rentals, and campgrounds) and is paid by the guest to the lodging facility who then remits the collections each month to the Adams County Treasurers office. The county retains an administrative fee that is adjusted every two years based on the cost of living index before then allocating 75 percent of the collection to Destination Gettysburg and retaining the remainder to be distributed between the County and any Adams County municipality with lodging facilities and a full-time police force of at least two officers. In 2018, in addition to the administrative fee of nearly $100,000, the county retained more than $318,000 and distributed the same to these municipalities and boroughs. This money, per the state law, can only be used for economic development, historic preservation and law enforcement.
It is our job to take this funding and use it for promotion, advertising, and marketing for our destination. While we received $1.9 million in 2018, it’s important to note that our county saw $725 million in visitor spending. We’re confident that part of this is due to our efforts. Even if we take credit for 50 percent of this, that means for every dollar we collect from lodging tax, we generate nearly $400 million in visitor spending in Adams County. This generated money helps support the nearly 6,000 tourism jobs we have in our community.
How do we do this? Throughout the year we utilize five seasonal (spring, summer, fall, winter and holiday) campaigns targeting specific demographic and geographic audiences to drive visitation through print and digital marketing. Additionally, we’re always working with journalists to earn placements in national outlets like US News & World Report, Fox News and USA Today. In fact, US News & World Report named Gettysburg one of the most relaxing getaways in America, in addition to one of the best historical cities. Now, we’re planning a fall media tour with some top-tier national outlets.
To continue to be informed so we can be strategic in our efforts, we partner with California University of Pennsylvania on research. They found in 2018, repeat visitation was at an all-time high of 60.7 percent. We also saw that the average age of our visitors dropped to 48, which shows we’re attracting a younger audience.
We’re also proud to support more than 340 partner businesses by providing reduced cost co-operative marketing programs, allowing our partners to also expand their reach. Additionally, we try to provide numerous budget-friendly educational opportunities to our partners, and non-partner businesses, connecting them with industry experts to provide tools for marketing. One such program is our three-part social media seminar that started August 27.
We’re proud to see our marketing efforts driving a positive economic impact in our county. While you may not always know what we are doing, you can see the results are all around you.
If you ever want more information about our organization or would like to stop by our office, please email norris@destinationgettysburg.com.
