The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently reissued its Guide to Understanding Blood Alcohol Concentration and Alcohol Impairment. Most drivers know that the amount of alcohol in their system as a result of drinking alcoholic beverages can be measured to determine if it’s sufficient to affect their ability to drive safely. That measure is BAC, Blood Alcohol Concentration, an indicator of the amount of alcohol in a person’s body as measured by the weight of the alcohol in a certain volume of blood. Alcohol is absorbed through the walls of the stomach and the small intestine, enters the bloodstream, and travels throughout the body and to the brain. Alcohol is absorbed quickly and is measurable 30 to 70 minutes after a person has had a drink.
It’s not the kind of drink, it’s the alcohol content. A standard drink contains about half an ounce of pure alcohol. That’s how much is in 12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces of wine, or 1.5 ounces of “spirits.” Drink enough to raise your BAC to .08, and you’re legally DUI, Driving Under the Influence.
How fast a person’s BAC rises varies based on a number of factors. The number of drinks: obviously, the more you drink, the higher your BAC.
How fast you drink: when alcohol is consumed quickly, you will reach a higher BAC than when it is consumed over a longer period of time.
Your gender: women generally have less water and more body fat per pound of body weight than men. Alcohol does not go into fat cells as easily as other cells, so more alcohol remains in the blood of women.
Your weight: the more you weigh, the more water is present in your body. This water dilutes the alcohol and lowers the BAC. Food in your stomach: absorption will be slowed if you’ve had something to eat.
Because of the number of factors that affect BAC, it is very difficult to assess your own BAC or impairment. Even small amounts of alcohol affect one’s brain and the ability to drive safely. People often swear they are “fine” after several drinks; in fact, the failure to recognize alcohol impairment is often a symptom of impairment.
What are the typical symptoms and effects of various levels of BAC? At .02, there is some loss of judgement, causing a decline in visual functions and the ability to perform two tasks at the same time. At .04, muscle coordination becomes poor, (e.g., balance, speech, vision, reaction time, and hearing); it’s harder to detect danger; and judgment, self-control, reasoning, and memory are impaired. At .06, there is clear deterioration of reaction time and control, reducing the ability to stay in lane position and brake appropriately.
At .08, legally drunk, there is reduced ability to maintain lane position and brake appropriately, and substantial impairment in vehicle control, attention to the task of driving, and visual and auditory information processing. Drivers with BAC of .08 are approximately four times more likely to crash than drivers with BAC of zero. Almost a third of all traffic fatalities are the result of crashes caused by drunk drivers.
Learn about safe driving strategies by attending an AARP Smart Driver (formerly Driver Safety) class. For a class schedule, call 888-227-7669, or got to www.AARP.org/drive. The class is available on line.
