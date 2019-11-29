With Black Friday here and holiday shopping a more urgent concern, reading the Times can clue you in to the many local worthy organizations who may offer wonderful experiences for everyone on your list, whether it is an arts council class or perhaps a Gettysburg Community Theatre or Majestic Theater performance.
For the music lover, be sure to add a gift membership to the Gettysburg Community Concert Association. (GCCA) A great value at $30, a GCCA membership ticket grants admission to six performances of classical, big band and live vocal music in the regional Community Concert 2019-2020 season which includes associations in Gettysburg, Waynesboro and Hagerstown, Md.
Peggy Magaldi is a member of the Gettysburg Community Concert Association. For information call 717-334-3776; e-mail info@gettysburgcca.org; or visit www.gettysburgcca.org; Facebook; write GCCA, P.O. Box 3193, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
