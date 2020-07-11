Throughout much of your working life, you contribute to your 401(k), IRA and other investment accounts to help ensure a comfortable retirement. However, once you do retire, you’ll need to shift your focus somewhat from building these investments to using them — in other words, you’ll have to start withdrawing from your portfolio to meet the costs of living. How can you be sure you’re not taking out so much that you risk outliving your resources?
First of all, you need to establish a proper withdrawal rate — the percentage of your portfolio’s value needed for one year’s worth of retirement expenses. Ideally, if you were to stick with this rate, your portfolio would last as long as you do. Your withdrawal rate should be based on a number of factors, including your age, amount of assets, portfolio mix and retirement lifestyle. A financial professional can help you determine the rate that’s right for you, but it’s important to understand that this rate is a starting point since you will want to review your withdrawals each year to ensure they are still appropriate.
