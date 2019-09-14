In August I wrote a column not addressing gun violence. Sadly, by the time my column came out in this paper, there were new gun massacres in the U.S., both in El Passo and Dayton. And now, Odessa and Midland, Texas. By the time this column is published, many more Americans will have died in gun violence, since mass shootings are not even the “usual” way that guns kill 100 of us daily. It is long past time to carry out the will of the people and promote basic gun safety in the U.S., just as it is upheld in the rest of the developed world.
We must curtail our gun violence epidemic out of respect for the law of the land, for one another, and for the will of the majority. A column published in this paper last month calling our gun deaths a problem of violence unrelated to gun laws received seven letters in disagreement. This is the eighth disagreement. In fact our sickeningly high rate of gun death is the direct result of our lack of common sense gun regulation. Over 90 percent of Americans want universal background checks, which lower gun violence. This is not a partisan viewpoint. Letters called for us to “Consider full amendment,” “End firearm deaths,” “Prevent gun violence,” “Ban military guns,” “Violence an epidemic,” Violence out of control,” and “Control guns.” Citizens here and everywhere are calling for basic safety, a job for national and state government. High rates of gun violence in cities like Chicago and Baltimore are caused by gun-running from surrounding states. In our country as a whole, there are 10.6 gun fatalities per 100,000 people. Yet, revealingly, in Hawaii with the best gun regulations in America, there are only 2.5 gun fatalities per 100,000. And in Hawaii, guns cannot be driven in from a neighboring state with lax gun laws. Just as Texas and other “guns everywhere” states are outliers in the US, the US is the extreme outlier among developed nations for gun deaths, as well as for the number of guns owned. According to even conservative World Health Organization numbers, we have 15 times as many gun homicides as a combination of all the other English-speaking nations of the world with enough of Europe to equal our population size. Adding in gun suicides, which are 2/3 of our gun deaths, we have a massive, massive epidemic in most of our nation. Yet note that Hawaii and other states with sensible gun laws and much lower death rates, like Massachusetts, have video games, and parental neglect. So do other English-speaking nations, where people walk the streets and the buildings in safety. These nations and our safer states have mental illness and divorce and violent TV shows, too. Rates of non-gun violent crime are actually higher in some of these nations than they are here. Only our gun violence is off the charts—because our legislators aren’t doing what is needed to stop it. Listen to Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Scalia’s opinion in the Heller case expanded the right to private gun ownership. Yet Scalia also stated there that the right is not without limits, mentioning the banning of assault weapons, and the need for background checks, as reasonable limits. It’s time for Congress to pass these reforms.
