After the historic Dust Bowl of the 1930s, state and federal legislators began to understand the impacts that the mismanagement of soil had on farms and communities across the United States. In 1945, Pennsylvania legislators, with guidance from the United Stated Department of Agriculture, recognized the best way to manage soil and water was to support local level conservation efforts and passed the Pennsylvania Conservation District Law. Conservation District Law gave authority to the county governing body to declare their county to be a conservation district if a substantial portion of the landowners favored the resolution. On April 2, 1947, the Adams County Board of Commissioners made the declaration at the request of local farmers and county citizens, and the organization now known as the Adams County Conservation District (ACCD) was established.
This designation made the ACCD the primary local government unit responsible for the conservation of natural resources and authorized the Conservation District Board of Directors (CDBD) to direct and determine priorities for implementing programs, projects and activities to prevent and control nonpoint sources of pollution in Adam County.
