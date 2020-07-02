For the article this month I find myself conflicted about what might be shared that would be most helpful to those who will be reading this piece. A couple of ideas have come to mind that are actually connected in some ways. First, there have been frequent references to the movie Groundhog Day to describe how people are finding their day to day life in an era of pandemic. The other is the importance of structure to our days when recent events have caused our previous structure to have been blown away.
Let’s begin with the movie Groundhog Day. You may remember this was a movie released in 1993 written by Harold Ramis and Danny Rubin where the main character, played by Bill Murray, finds himself stuck in a time warp. Each morning he awakes to hear the radio announcing it is Groundhog Day morning after morning. During this time of pandemic and the continued importance to remain home and away from group settings to avoid contracting the disease, many find themselves waking each day and thinking this day is just like the one before. I found myself in a conversation with one of my clients about this just the other day. However, I pointed out to him that in the movie something interesting happens. Once Murray’s character stops driving off of cliffs to end his situation, he begins to get into the life he finds himself living. He saves a man from choking to death, he learns to play the piano, and in general he begins to connect with people he encounters day after day. As the movie progresses, he changes and shifts from being a rather uncaring guy to a warm and engaged man. The movie is not about the same day repeating itself, but rather how a person accepts the situation he is in and transforms himself in that situation until he is able to move on in his life.
