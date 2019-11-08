2019 is a special year as it marks the 60th anniversary of the Adams County Friends of the Library. Started in 1959, a group of concerned citizens wanted to make a library in Gettysburg an important community resource. That spirit continues today as we make our yearly fundraising donation, allowing the library system to continuously improve the library user’s experience.
This year’s Friends fundraising activities included our annual summer book sale at Redding Auction Services in Gettysburg. We experienced good steady traffic throughout the book sale, and received many compliments on the facility and the quality of books we had to offer. We had about 21,000 books, CDs, DVDs and some record albums. We raised $19,878.17, which was very close to what we raised in our 2018 book sale. We were blessed with a great group of volunteers and plenty of shoppers. In an effort to encourage literacy and reading, 142 children (12 and under) received 925 free books, and 81 teachers received a free bag of books for use in classroom instruction. We are very pleased with these results, and look forward to another book sale at Redding’s in 2020.
