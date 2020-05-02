On March 18 and March 20, the Department of Treasury and the IRS issued Notices 2020-17 and 2020-18 effectively postponing the due date for both filing federal income tax returns and making tax payments (associated with that filing) from April 15 until July 15. This is automatic, and there is no need to file an extension if you file by July 15.
In response to questions about the deadlines, we’re sharing clarifying facts from the IRS and state of Pennsylvania.
Sarah Klinefelter is a loan officer with AgChoice Farm Credit. AgChoice Farm Credit specializes in providing farm and country property loans and financial services to help our customers confidently reach their dreams. To learn more about AgChoice and our 103 years of experience, contact us at 717-792-2641 or visit AgChoice.com.
