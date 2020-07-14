Rewind to this time last year. At Strawberry Hill, the pond is surrounded by children catching macro-invertebrates and learning aquatic ecology. Campers enjoy a picnic lunch and splash in the clear, cool waters of Middle Creek. A group of amateur birders spots a pileated woodpecker during their naturalist-led outing in the Michaux State Forest. All around you, people are nurturing their love of nature.
Since 1986, Strawberry Hill has provided our community with wonderful recreational and educational opportunities. Yet, like many businesses and organizations around the world, our work came to a halt in mid-March. During this time, our trails remained open to the public, dawn until dusk, every single day. We continue to see record numbers of visitors depending on Strawberry Hill and our local parks for their health and wellbeing. I welcome you, if able, to enjoy spending time in nature and remember that being outside is tremendously beneficial to our physical and mental health.
