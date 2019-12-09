In this season, and as the end of the year approaches, we are especially grateful for the support the Adams County Office for Aging, Inc. (ACOFA) receives from our community. Many of the townships and boroughs in Adams County make donations from their budgets in support of our agency and toward the cost of services provided to residents of their municipalities. We also appreciate everyone who came to visit our table or donated during the recent Giving Spree. Contributions to our agency are put toward the cost of providing services which will help older adults stay in their homes for as long as possible.
Thank you as well to all those donating presents, gift boxes, food certificates and other items during the holiday season including Cross Keys Village, Family Holiday Outreach, Upper Adams Jaycees, Home Instead Senior Care (Be A Santa To A Senior) and Wolf’s Bus Lines (Second annual Stuff-a-Bus campaign). In addition, there are many individuals and groups who have made quilts and lap robes or knitted scarves, caps and afghans which will help keep our consumers cozy and warm this winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.