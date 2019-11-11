The American Cancer Society Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event that fights to end all types of cancer, uniting communities across the globe to take action against this disease. Teams from all over Adams County camp out at Oakside Park in Biglerville and take turns walking or running around a track. Each team is asked to have a representative on the track at all times, while special entertainment, music, and fun activities keep things lively.
This year’s relay is being held on Saturday, May 9, from 9 a.m. through midnight. Teams raise money prior to the event, then celebrate their fundraising efforts while honoring survivors and remembering those lost to cancer in special ceremonies during the event. The public is invited and encouraged to attend any of our ceremonies or just come out to see what Relay For Life is all about. The theme for the event this year is “Game On – Join The Fight Against Cancer!” We work hard all year long to raise funds to make an impact in the fight against cancer.
Megan Steinberger is the 2020 Relay For Life of Adams County online and social media lead. She is also a co-captain of the team Benders Shepherd’s, participants in our Relay For Life of Adams County for more than 20 years.
