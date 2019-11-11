Each year in late September, the sister city Project Gettysburg Leon (PGL) along with the city of Gettysburg sponsors the block party known as Salsa On The Square. This year, the head count for attendees would have been hard to guess as it was… well, a lot of people. Thousands of them. The Adams County Latino population especially came out in force, for good food and good dance.
A bit lost among the crowds and the fun were the visiting artists from Nicaragua. Project Gettysburg Leon (PGL) invited four Nicaraguans this year both for Salsa but also for events around Adams County that included music, dance and art. These artists are all volunteers with an independent arts school in a barrio of Gettysburg’s sister city of Leon, a school named Xuchialt. The barrio is called Sutiaba, and while now a part of urban and modern Leon, which is Nicaragua’s second-largest city, it was once an indigenous village until Spanish colonialists invaded and enslaved its people to build the city and to farm the surrounding lands. The Spanish could not pronounce the name of the village, Xuchialt, and thus it became known as Sutiaba. When the art school was founded, its volunteer teachers decided to take the original name of their community, as homage and memory.
