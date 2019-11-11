Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Morning high of 44F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Near record low temperatures. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.