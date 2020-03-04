As promised from my last narrative, we now relate how Charles Carroll survived and prospered in spite of legal and social barriers to Roman Catholics. The Carroll family is relevant to Adams County because of the large warrants of land he received in the 1730s before the Penn family purchased land from Native Americans, according to the Walking Purchase of 1736. Since 1683, it was the Penn proprietorships policy to purchase land from the Indian nations. The Carrolls and Calverts had no such restrictions. Indian lands were occupied by Europeans, so I began a journey to learn some explanation about the motivations of the Carroll family.
First, there were three Carroll’s that are the subject of this article. There is the Charles Carroll, the settler (1661-1720), Charles Carroll of Annapolis (1702-1782), and Charles Carroll of Carrollton, (1737-1832). Why is this history important to us? History is often a tale better than fiction. What can we learn from history? Relationships, motivations, social status dynamics and religious differences. Very successful men such as the Carrolls did not just acquire great wealth by happen stance. Settler Charles Carroll’s desire for survival and success was born out of severe discrimination against Roman Catholics as part of the loss of throne by James II, a Catholic and the conflict resulting in the Glorious Revolution, 1688 and the ascension to the English throne of William & Mary.
