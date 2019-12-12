Recently I celebrated the life of a World War II veteran (I’ll call him Ron) at a funeral service. After the service we were having lunch and Ron’s son began telling a story of how Ron had received the Purple Heart in World War II. Just as he finished, his 8-year-old son said, “Daddy, tell that story about Pap-Pap again.” And, when he had heard it, he asked to hear it once more. With each subsequent hearing, there was excitement in the grandson’s eyes.
That is the kind of excitement and hope the Christian world wants to hear over and over again in the telling of the Christmas story — the story of Jesus being born into our broken world. It is the story of God becoming real in our world, most especially in a way we never expected. Every faith tradition has its stories of hope, each one challenging us into believing that the world as we know it is not what God intends, and that God wills to help us do better. For me, this is precisely what the Christmas story is all about — God intending, willing, and assisting us to mend the world in those places where it is not what God intends.
