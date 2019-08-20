This the last installment of the spotlight on the 2019 With Heart In Hand volunteer award recipients.
Katerina Spangler, nominated by Jo Ann Smith, received The Arc of Adams County Leading By Example Award. In 2008, Tim and Lisa Spangler adopted Katerina from Latvia at the age of 16. Although they were aware of Katerina’s vision impairment, they did not know about her other disabilities. It wasn’t until after professional assessments over several years that Katerina got the help she needed. Katerina has grown into a beautiful young woman who sets an example for everyone around her to be kind and to find the good in everything. Although she is legally blind, she is the Assistant Potter at Under The Horizon. She also works with the children in the Easter Seals’ afterschool program and works with other special needs citizens with pottery. Katerina lives in her own apartment and manages her own finances. She also arranges for her own transportation for all of her needs, such as doctor’s appointments, groceries, and work. Katerina is totally independent with very few supports. She volunteers with her church and with the Miracle Workers at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Littlestown. She participates in Special Olympics basketball and karate. Katerina has a lot of friends and fellow athletes that look up to her and want to be like her, living independently, working and enjoying life. She is a good mentor to everyone around her. She never judges and is quick to offer a prayer and help if she can. Through Katerina’s leadership, she leads by example every day.
Panera Bread, nominated by Jo Ann Smith, received the Arc of Adams County Opportunity Award. Panera bread is a company that is very community-minded. Their Day-End Dough-Nation program provides unsold baked goods to local area hunger relief agencies and charities. Panera Bread cafes donate over $100 million worth of unsold bread and baked goods annually to local organizations throughout the nation. Panera also supports events held by non-profit organizations serving those in need by donating a certificate or fresh bakery products. Panera not only supplies the baked goods, they also supply an opportunity for the community to get involved to help themselves. The Arc of Adams County and Typical Life Corporation receive donations every Wednesday night. On Thursday morning at United Way, the Typical Life day program volunteers sort and repackage the bread and other baked goods. The volunteers distribute the care packages around Adams County to other community members with special needs. If they have extra, they also distribute to senior centers, churches, and other organizations serving low income residents. Panera Bread is not only feeding our community, they are providing an opportunity for our special needs citizens to learn skills that benefit themselves and their community. Panera Bread has provided a great opportunity for all of us to be part of their team.
It’s been an honor to share with the community the various and wonderful ways people volunteer, their importance to our community, and to hopefully inspire you to Live United. To give, to advocate and to volunteer,
(0) comments
