I’m sure you have all heard the more well-known monthly remembrances and celebrations such as Black History Month, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and LGBTQ Pride Month, but it always tickles me when you read about some of the “lesser known” monthly celebrations. A recent conversation with a colleague about these lesser known monthly celebrations got me to thinking, “What are some of the craziest out there?” Maybe you have heard of National Pizza Month (October), School Library Month (April), or National Bike Month (May). So what crazy topic is in July? July is National Anti-Boredom Month!
We have wonderful programming planned for all ages at all six of our Adams County Library locations to keep the summer boredoms away. Here in East Berlin, we have the following upcoming events for the following age ranges:
Adults
• Tuesday, Aug. 13, our Wanderlust Travel Series continues with veteran traveler Renae Hollie as she shares pictures and tells stories about Thailand. This is a new Wanderlust session after our first very popular trip to Spain and Portugal. No airfare charges are required! This program begins at 6:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Aug. 15, our Essential Oils Class will be learning about how you can make a healthy transition to autumn at 6:30 p.m. All programming is free and adults of all ages are encouraged to attend.
Juvenile and Young Adults
• Thursday, Aug. 1, the Girl Scouts’ Stem Mobile will be making another stop at the Trone Memorial Library for our Tweens to enjoy. This program will be hands-on interactive program exploring science, technology, engineering and math principles. This program begins at 1pm.
• Thursday, Aug. 8, What is the name of Hans Solo’s ship? What is the battle armor used by Boba Fett in the series? Dress as your favorite Star Wars character and test your Star Wars knowledge at Star Wars Trivia Night. This teen inspired program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Young Children & Families
• Wednesday, July 31, Jesse Rothecker returns to Trone Memorial Library with his forgotten reptile friends. Attendees will learn about each Forgotten Friend and who knows, you might be able to hold a few! This program for the family begins at 10:30 a,m.
• Wednesday, Aug. 14, our very popular End of Summer Carnival returns for all children who participated in Summer Quest this year. There will be games and activities for all to enjoy! The carnival runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon.
The programs above are just a few of the events being offered at the Jean Barnett Trone Memorial Library of East Berlin to end this summer. Many more programs are planned and complete listings are on our Facebook page. Please sign up online at www.adamslibrary.org/events so we know that you are coming. A full listing of events occurring at all six Adams County Libraries are available there as well. With this amount of fun happening, we will fight the boredom blues this July.
