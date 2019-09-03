It is an interesting time to be doing this kind of work. No, I don’t mean the funding cuts, regionalization of government funded programs, increase in regulations, absolute necessity to be open and transparent, have excellent governance, have a continuous improvement process and measurable outcomes. Those all keep things hopping, but what I am referring to is “the Social Determinants.” In Health Care they are referred to as the Social Determinants of Health and in education they are often referred to as the Social Determinants of Success. We, at SCCAP, have referred to them as our work.
It is estimated that 10 percent of a person’s health and wellness happens at a doctor’s office, 20 percent happens in health care. The other 70 percent is impacted by our health behaviors, physical environment and socioeconomic factors, all the things that happen outside of our doctor’s office.
Recent studies, including the National Center for Health Statistics, have released neighborhood level life expectancy studies, they show that your zip code frequently determines your health outcomes and your life expectancy. Social Determinants such as housing (and the condition and location of your housing), education, food security, educational opportunities, community safety, job opportunities (types of jobs available and the work environment), discrimination and bias, income, and family supports significantly impact a persons ability to stay well and live a long life. Other research on Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) shows that early trauma, the loss of a parent, neglect, abuse, discrimination, evictions and poverty impact our future health and frequently, our future success. Individuals who experience four or more ACEs are 2.2 times more likely to suffer from a heart attack, 2.4 times more likely to suffer from asthma, four times more likely to suffer pulmonary diseases, seven times more likely to suffer from alcoholism, and 12 times more likely to be suicidal.
A great book called “Scarcity: Why Having Too Little Means So Much,” talks about the science behind suffering from lack. I bought it because it talked about the impact of having too little time and found it very helpful. But it was helpful in much of the work I do. It looked at scarcity around time, food, relationships (loneliness), and poverty — the impacts on our brain when we don’t have enough are dramatic. We become hyper-focused and our attention stays on the moment instead of the future — lack impacts all of us. It impacts the way our brain functions and can even has an impact on IQ scores.
I was recently at the National Social Determinants of Health Conference. It was thought provoking , though a bit of an oversimplification, when one of the presenters said, “I know we use the term Social Determinates of Health like it is a new concept, but community based organizations have been doing it for a long time – it is called reducing poverty.”
She was right, we have all been working in silos, not seeing the interdependent relationship of our work. The conference highlighted amazing work and it was fascinating to see what was going on in other states. We have seen this important work locally with Wellspan Health in both Adams and Franklin Counties. We work together around access to healthy food, and SCCAP, and other community based organizations, have worked with Wellspan Health around housing, homelessness and recuperative care. We applaud their efforts in this work and congratulate them on being awarded the Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania, Living the Vision Award. Their work with local organizations improves health, reduces health care costs and stabilizes community resources. We are excited to be working with them as we improve the health and well-being of our friends and neighbors!
