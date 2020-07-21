“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” — Matthew 11:28
We met recently via Zoom. From her sunny, pleasant smile, one would never guess the pain she has experienced in her 30-something years. She came to live at the Adams Rescue Mission’s Agape House in September 2018 after completing an eight-and-a-half-month residential treatment program at Mountain Manor Treatment Center in Emmitsburg. Mountain Manor referred her to Agape House, and she feels deeply blessed that space was available. She candidly describes herself as “an addict and alcoholic.” But she quickly adds with a big smile that she’s been sober for two and a half years.
The Adams Rescue Mission exists to proclaim the passion of Jesus toward the hungry, homeless, abused, and addicted; to accelerate recovery and restoration to the least, last, lonely, and lost. Lex McMillan is an ARM board member. To support the Mission: http://www.adamsrescuemission.org/donate-now.
