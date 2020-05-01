If you’ve spoken with me during this period of social distancing, you’ve probably heard me grumble about the difficulties of living alone right now.
While it has been challenging and lonely, I certainly feel gratitude for the situation in which I find myself. I have to keep in mind that I am healthy and safe. I have a stable roof over my head. I have the opportunity to work from home and rely on a steady income. I have a community — now just a phone call, text message, or video chat away — that supports, encourages and reassures me when I need it. I go to bed at night feeling comfortable and secure.
And since I am alone most of the time, I have few worries about my physical safety.
For many out there, home is not their safe place. My time working in the human services sector has opened my eyes to the fact that leaving an abusive, uncomfortable or unsupportive situation may not always be the safest option, even when there is not a pandemic at our doors. In this current period of social distancing, we find ourselves at home more frequently than ever before. When people have no option to leave for jobs, errands, or even to visit friends and family, it may create uncomfortable, anxiety-inducing, and even dangerous situations for many who are living in an abusive situation.
Safety recommendations and community restrictions have created new situations that victims of interpersonal violence may not have had to deal with before. Because of the stay-at-home order, some may be trapped with someone who physically, verbally, or psychologically abuses them. Some may be afraid to seek the medical help they need from physical abuse due to worries about being exposed to the coronavirus in emergency rooms or health care settings. With many supportive organizations closed or working remotely, some may find themselves without the counseling services they need to move through periods of anxiety, depression, and hopelessness that are often aftereffects of trauma.
If you find yourself in an unsafe or uncomfortable situation, my heart is with you, and I want you to know that help is still out there.
Adams County’s local resource for domestic violence services is now Safe Home of the Hanover YWCA. They have a confidential hotline that can be reached at 717-632-0007 that is open 24 hours per day, where you can speak with trained advocates about your experiences and questions. As always, the National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233 and the National Sexual Assault Hotline (RAINN) at 1-800-656-4673 for additional supportive services.
For those who find themselves in similar shoes as myself (and/or who may have a couple extra dollars in their bank accounts thanks to stimulus checks), Safe Home, the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV), and Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape (PCAR) are great organizations that could use your financial assistance. We all find ourselves face to face with a variety of safety concerns right now, but violence and abuse should not be one of them.
