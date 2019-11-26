You better watch out! Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to town with Rudolph on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Historic Gettysburg Hotel. They’ll be checking their lists to find out who has been naughty or nice during the 16th Annual Breakfast with Santa. The breakfast will take place in the hotel ballroom from 7 to 11 a.m. and costs only $5. Kids under 5 eat free.
Executive Chef Joseph Holmes’ menu features all of Santa’s favorite foods: Silver dollar pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, pastries and much more. Each child can have a photo taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus for free. Parents, please remind your kids to bring their letters to Santa with them and save on postage costs to the North Pole.
