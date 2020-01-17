Happy New Year, Adams Countians! Have you made any resolutions for 2020, other than the usual lose weight, eat healthier, exercise more — resolutions that after the first week in January are forgotten? Why not this year make a resolution to support the American Cancer Society’s Adams County Relay for Life? There are many ways to support the American Cancer Society — Relay for Life is one way to support local family and friends.
This year our event will be held on May 9, at Oakside Park in Biglerville from 9 a.m. to midnight. The theme this year is “Game On — Join the Fight Against Cancer!”
Marie Bollinger is team captain of the FFFACT team and Deb Shelleman is team captain for Double Deb team. As team ambassadors they stay in touch with new teams answering any questions they may have. The American Cancer Society is available 24/7/365 to answer questions and offer free patient services by calling 1-800-227-2345. You can learn more about the American Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.org.
