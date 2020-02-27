Here ye, here ye, allow us to extend an invitation to the Land Conservancy of Adams County’s Annual Dinner and Silent Auction on Thursday, March 12. The annual feature will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with a reception, where entertainment will be provided by The Pomona Trio. Place bids on a diverse and fun selection of silent auction items, taste hors d’oeuvres, enjoy a cash bar, and ask any questions you may have about the land conservancy. The informal setting will also allow you to catch up with friends and meet new ones, including the board of directors.
We will sit down for dinner at 7 p.m. After enjoying dinner, we’ll have a brief business meeting updating you on the health of the organization, quickly followed by recognition of this past year’s projects. In 2019, the land conservancy worked hard to finalize eight projects preserving 665 Adams County acres. We will honor each of the landowners who made the commitment to preserve their land and thereby Adams County in perpetuity. Oftentimes these projects span a year or more, from initial conversations to the final easement signing and recording. We use this annual event to reflect on the accomplishments that take so much dedication from landowners, staff, and volunteers. There is nothing we can do to fully recognize the substantial value this work provides, yet please join us in the attempt on Thursday, March 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.