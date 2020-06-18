You could say my connection to bicycles started about 90 years ago when my father opened up a small shop in Cleveland, Ohio, where he did locksmithing work and sold Schwinn bicycles. When I was 5 years old, we moved to Gettysburg and shortly after that my parents gave me my first bicycle. Of course it was a Schwinn.
Growing up, Colt Park in Gettysburg was a great place to ride around town and over the battlefield. On many days I rode to school at Keefauver Elementary. Back then we weren’t into bike tricks. Speed was the thing, whomever had the fastest bike was the best (which was really who had the strongest leg muscles).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.