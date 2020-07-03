On July 4, we celebrate the birth of our great nation. We also celebrate the recurring rebirth of our common ideals. As Dwight D. Eisenhower observed: “The winning of freedom is not to be compared with the winning of a game — with the victory recorded forever in history. Freedom has its life in the hearts, the actions, the spirit of men and so it must be daily earned and refreshed —else like a flower cut from its life-giving roots, it will wither and die.”
Here in Gettysburg, we especially remember all who have fought to preserve and protect our nation. Abraham Lincoln thought it his sacred duty to maintain that government which, although imperfect, was “the last best hope of earth.” Lincoln described the Civil War as “a struggle for maintaining in the world, that form, and substance of government, whose leading object is, to elevate the condition of men ...” Lincoln sought to carry the torch of the founding fathers’ vision while recognizing it must evolve. Thus, he exhorted Americans to continue the “unfinished work” of those who sacrificed at Gettysburg so that our nation “shall have a new birth of freedom” and our government “shall not perish from the earth.”
Susan Iuliano is a board member of the Lincoln Fellowship of PA, which is committed to commemorating the Gettysburg Address during the annual Dedication Day ceremonies, supporting “100 Nights of Taps” at the Soldiers’ National Cemetery, and other educational activities. To learn more and support these efforts, go to www.lincolnfellowship.org.
