It’s that time of year when we are all thankful for what we have, however there are many in our community who have less to be thankful for. One way we can help them is to donate to a charity such as the United Way. You will not only have the satisfaction of helping someone less fortunate, you may receive something a lot more tangible — a tax break.
Donations of money and non-cash items to public charities may result in substantial savings come tax time. There are a few rules you must follow to take a deduction on your federal tax return for donations made. Promises to donate don’t count, to claim a deduction on this year’s return you must complete the donation by Dec. 31. It also must be made to a qualified organization including most public charities such as the United Way, Red Cross, Salvation Army, religious organizations, fire departments etc. You should have proof of your donation, i.e. cancelled check, credit card receipt; also, for each single donation greater than $250 you must have a separate written acknowledgement from the charity.
