This September the Adams County Library System (ACLS) is joining the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time to remind parents, caregivers and students that a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.
A library card opens a world of infinite possibilities through resources and services that give students the tools to succeed in school and beyond. From STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) programs, family storytimes, and in-person or virtual homework help, libraries transform lives through education.
Libraries offer free and fun educational resources and activities that bring families and communities together. ACLS has six locations throughout the county, in Gettysburg, Biglerville, Carroll Valley, East Berlin, Littlestown, and New Oxford and a digital branch at www.adamslibrary.org. Each library offers many programs weekly, from storytimes for our youngest listeners to book clubs for school-aged children through adult readers. This October, all branches will have a variety of programming surrounding the 2019 Adams County Reads One Book selection, “What the Dead Leave Behind” by Rosemary Simpson, including two opportunities to meet the author.
Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children. Studies show that children who are read to in the home and who use the library perform better in school and are more likely to continue to use the library as a source of lifetime learning.
Our library programs serve students of all ages. For younger children, we offer early literacy resources. Beginning with Baby Storytime, these opportunities connect the youngest Adams County residents to opportunities that enrich their lives. Library programs help them learn to read and encourage school readiness, and for teens and older students, we provide access to technology and digital tools, such as PA PowerLibrary and online language learning as well as GED resources.
This year, Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep and friends are going on adventure as Honorary Chairs of Library Card Sign-Up Month. In their role, they will promote the value of a library card and bring attention to the many ways libraries transform lives and communities. During September, the Adams County Library System will host activities, including opportunities for first grade students to participate in our new GOAL program: Grade One at the Library. GOAL ensures that all first grade students can have access to a library card and library services.
Join us on the front steps of the Gettysburg Library on Friday, Sept. 6 from 4-6 p.m., as we participate in Gettysburg’s First Friday event. You’ll have an opportunity to sign up for a new library card or renew your existing card. Discover the great free resources available to use with your card, such as ebooks, downloadable music and digital magazines. We’ll also have Buzz Lightyear with us for a fun photo op!
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card. For more information about how to sign up for a library card, please visit your favorite branch of the Adams County Library System in person or online at www.adamslibrary.org.
