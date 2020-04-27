When thinking of the Battle of Gettysburg, one usually thinks of the leadership of the generals, or the bravery of the men under their orders. Our attention is on the fighting. One crucial group of individuals who were present in the town are often left out of the story, the residents of Gettysburg. The townspeople were heavily involved in the battle and took on unexpected roles both during and after the battle.
Gettysburg’s civilian “hero” was John Burns. Burns became a national celebrity because of his deeds on the first day of fighting, July 1. Burns, a veteran of the War of 1812, was seen by neighbors watching the fighting on Seminary Ridge during the early morning with his old flint lock musket in his hand. He went home, and returned to Seminary Ridge with a rifled musket. How he obtained the musket is the subject of numerous contradictory stories. With his new rifle, Burns went to the McPherson farm and asked to join the 150th Pennsylvania volunteers. His offer of help was turned down. He was sent to the 7th Wisconsin, assigned to the nearby Herbst wood lot, who allowed him to stay with them. As fighting later surged around them, Burns was wounded multiple times. Eventually a shot to his ankle brought him down. As Union forces retreated that afternoon, Burns threw away his rifle and emptied his pockets of ammo, burying the bullets beneath him. When he was discovered lying on the ground by Confederate soldiers he claimed to have been caught up in the unexpected fighting. He was eventually treated by Confederate surgeons and returned to his home on Chambersburg Street in town. In the reporting after the battle John Burns was called a “hero,” although he may have coined the term himself. Abraham Lincoln asked to meet him on November 19, 1863 after the dedication of the National Cemetery. He was honored in a poem by Bret Harte, and depicted in a painting by Xanthus Smith.
