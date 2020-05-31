The outbreak of COVID-19 has had an unprecedented impact on the travel industry, and one that our community will certainly feel. In Adams County, the tourism industry supports more than 5,300 jobs and visitors contribute $735 million in direct spending, making it the number one industry in our county. While this epidemic has disrupted life for many in the past few months, we are confident that our tourism community will come back as people restore their confidence in traveling.
Many travel experts are predicting 2020 to be the year of the road trips. According to data from MMGY Travel Intelligence, 47 percent of respondents said they would be more likely to travel by car. Gettysburg is a drive-in market for many. Being located near Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Harrisburg, we anticipate that we will begin to see more road trippers visiting our area. According to Tripadvisor.com, tourism recovery will begin locally. This means people will only travel to places that they can drive to within three hours. In fact, a Longwoods survey found that those who have changed their travel plans for this year, nearly 22 percent had switched to driving from flying. Based on where our destination is located, we are confident that we will begin to see many traveling from these metropolitan areas. Therefore, we are specifically targeting these geographic areas in our advertising and marketing efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.