HACC’s Gettysburg Campus is participating in the 2019 Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree on Nov. 7, from 4-7 p.m. at Gettysburg Area Middle School. The fundraising goal is $1 million. Last year’s event raised more than $733,000 for 80 local nonprofits, including HACC. Please attend to support HACC (designation no. 48) and the Gettysburg Campus Student Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides critical assistance to learners facing a financial emergency or unexpected financial burdens unrelated to tuition.
Student Emergency Assistance Funds most frequently are used to pay for emergency car repairs, gas cards, child care, personal home catastrophe or other unexpected expenses that could derail a learner from completing their educational goals. The emergency fund allows learners to overcome obstacles without incurring additional debt, providing peace of mind to those who may already feel burdened by the cost of their education and living expenses.
