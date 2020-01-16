Back in October I told you about our new grant award, Project New Start. In just three months, this grant has allowed us to help 90 families in Adams County obtain or retain their housing by providing up to $750 for security deposits for safe and decent housing, or helping with past due rent, mortgages and utilities, or necessary vehicle repairs. More than $71,000 of direct financial assistance has allowed these households to stave off evictions and foreclosures and keep their gas or electric service turned on.
Here are just a few examples of who the funding has helped. Project New Start helped an elderly couple fill their propane tank so they could have heat in the chilly winter months. The funds helped a family of four keep their home from going into foreclosure. They had fallen behind because the family’s primary wage earner had a serious health issue and had missed several months of work. At least three formerly homeless families are now out of the shelter and living in their own homes in part because they received help with their security deposits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.