It’s that time of year when holiday-party invitations arrive in the mail. Main Street Gettysburg (MSG) invites you and the entire Gettysburg community to a huge, fun party — a Gettysburg Christmas Festival. The 2019 festival kicks off the evening of Friday, Dec. 6 and lasts through Sunday, Dec. 8, with a wide variety of new and fun things to do.
The 2019 event is the largest version of the Gettysburg Christmas festivals since Steinwehr Avenue hosted the Victorian Christmas four years ago. Building upon its success, the excitement and engagement of the community has resulted in fun and heartfelt activities for the entire family. Last year, MSG expanded the celebration to include all of downtown. Even in bad weather, the attendee response was overwhelming. And then MSG listened — to the attendees, the community, the visitors from afar, and the businesses. And we made changes.
