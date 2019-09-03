It always seems that there’s an event or holiday to celebrate each month. Whether it’s Thanksgiving or National Pancake Day, we have all kinds of things we can celebrate. September doesn’t have many holidays and if you were to ask someone to name a holiday in September they’d most likely answer with Labor Day. However, little may know of, or celebrate, September’s other holiday — National Grandparent’s Day.
So how did this national holiday come to be? It started with a 9-year-old boy writing a letter to President Nixon in 1969 suggesting that a day be set aside for Grandparents. Unfortunately, the President didn’t agree. However, President Carter did. On August 3, 1978, President Carter signed the proclamation that the first Sunday after Labor Day was to be declared National Grandparent’s Day. The statute cites the day’s purpose: “...to honor grandparents, to give grandparents an opportunity to show love for their children’s children, and to help children become aware of strength, information, and guidance older people can offer.” The flower chosen to represent this day is the Forget-Me-Not but seasonal flowers are also a popular choice to give.
What gifts could you give for Grandparent’s Day? It’s always easy to buy a greeting card, but flowers are great too. Whether it’s Forget-Me-Nots or seasonal flowers, The Flower Boutique on N. Washington St. can certainly help you with choosing just the right arrangement. Gift cards are also great gifts because Grandma and Grandpa can use them at their leisure.
Let’s start with a day to celebrate Grandma. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so take her to Ragged Edge Coffee Shop on Chambersburg St. for some of Pat’s homemade treats and a great coffee. Grandma could certainly use some pampering with a pedicure or manicure at Gettysburg Day Spa, housed in the old Gettysburg Country Club building on the Chambersburg Rd. Splurge a little extra and give her the gift of a massage, too. She’s sure to appreciate all that pampering. Grandma will certainly want to show off her manicure when you treat her to lunch at the Dobbin House on Steinwehr Ave. Whether eating upstairs or downstairs in the tavern, the food is delicious (my personal favorite is their French Onion soup). With a great breakfast and lunch, now it’s time to explore the streets of Gettysburg (and walk off all that great food).
Women love shoes. At least that’s what people say, and believe me, I do love shoe shopping. Stop at Martin’s Family Shoes on Baltimore St. They have a great variety of shoes to keep your feet healthy and happy. Clark’s, New Balance and Merrell are just a few of their choices. While you’re on Baltimore St., stop in True Friends Boutique and choose from beautiful beads, scarves and bags. Another ‘do not miss’ shop is The Spirited Ladies on Chambersburg St. They have a beautiful selection of jewelry and ladies tops.
Now on to celebrating Grandpa. After a great breakfast at One Lincoln adjacent to the Gettysburg Hotel on Lincoln Square, Grandpa would probably appreciate a haircut at Town & Campus on Carlisle St. Stop and pick out an aromatic stogie at Union Cigar Club on Baltimore St. and sit for a while out front and watch the traffic pass by. A hardy lunch and glass of Smithwick’s Red Irish Ale at Garryowen Irish Pub is a perfect way to treat Grandpa on his special day.
What a whirlwind day of celebrating those truly special people in your life — your grandparents. There are so many places to take them in this historic little ‘burg. Gettysburg has so much to offer not only the tourists, but especially the locals. You live here, work here and shop here. We truly do appreciate you.
