Last week we put a spotlight on the 2020 With Heart In Hand volunteer award recipient in the Adult category, Donna Gano. Today I share the good works of the Creation Care Task Force at St. James Lutheran Church, the Adult Group award recipient, and Project Hope, the Mentor award recipient.
Nominated by Lisa Poole, the Creation Care Task Force mission is to encourage stewardship of God’s creation by caring for the earth and the environment. Their motto is “repurpose, recycle, reduce and renew.” Members of the task force are Debby Luquette, Jon and Betsy Griffiths, Margaret Swartz, Will Lane and Kay MacDowell. They promote eco-friendly habits and provide educational programs throughout the year. They partner with Gettysburg College and area churches to offer documentaries and educational opportunities about the care of our environment and the concerns of climate change.
