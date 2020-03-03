First Friday, Gettysburg Style has become a downtown Gettysburg/GARMA tradition ever since it was first introduced over 20 years ago by the late Jennifer LeVan. Every month has a theme that GARMA merchants can expand upon to create a festive, entertaining, enjoyable shopping experience. A lot of the themes are centered around holidays or observances that occur during that particular month. GARMA also likes to feature a local nonprofit each month to heighten awareness as to what they do in the community, their operating needs and opportunities to become involved with their organization.
St. Patrick’s Day is the theme for First Friday on March 6. If you ask anyone what they associate with this holiday you can be assured most answers will be the color green and lots of alcohol consumption. What St. Patrick’s Day really is about is the observance of the death of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. The holiday has evolved into a celebration of Irish culture with parades, special foods, music, dancing, drinking and the color green. While Gettysburg doesn’t have a parade, many of our restaurants, bars and pubs have their own traditions for celebrating. A wee bit of Irish resides in Gettysburg in the form of The Garryowen Irish Pub on Chambersburg Street. For authentic Irish delights, whether it be beverages such as Smithwick’s or Magners Irish Cider or Irish Nachos and Bangers & Mash that tempt your palate, you definitely feel like you are “across the pond.”
