When I think of Oct. I think about the leaves on the trees changing colors, the crisp smell of the morning air, fall festivals, apples and pumpkins. Adams County certainly doesn’t disappoint when it comes to all of those things. The first two weekends of October host the National Apple Harvest Festival held at the South Mountain Fairgrounds above Arendtsville. There you’ll find a diverse gathering of vendors selling the latest gift ideas, hand-crafted items and homemade foods. Every Saturday in October you can also visit the Adams County Farmers Market located on Carlisle St. at the Gettysburg Transit Center. You will be sure to find an abundance of fresh, homegrown produce and can shop knowing that you’ve supported the local farming community of Adams County.
October has become a busy wedding month for the Gettysburg area. Traditionally, May and June were the most popular months for weddings. However, with the beauty of the natural backdrop the fall provides, October has been increasingly popular with brides. Gettysburg itself has become known as a “Destination Wedding” location. Couples from all over choose to wed in Gettysburg, whether it’s because of the beauty of the area or because it’s a central location to all parties. Barn weddings have been the trend for the last few years. It’s quaint to get married in an old, rustic barn with all of the creaks of the wood and ambiance of the setting. Barn venues such as Battlefield Bed & Breakfast, Beech Springs Farm, Rock Creek Farm, Wilson’s Bittersweet Barn and The Barn at Herr Ridge are just some of the places to choose from. If you’re not interested in a barn, but would rather have an outside tent wedding, contact Gettysburg Rental Center. For almost 40 years they have catered to the needs of brides on their special day.
