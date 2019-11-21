The holiday season brings out the goodwill in people, especially in Adams County. Events collecting toys, canned goods and winter coats are held all throughout our region to aid those in need. The continued success of both the Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree and the Holiday Family Outreach program are examples of the generosity found here in Adams County.
But the need in our county doesn’t end when the holidays are over and the ornaments are packed away. The need is year round. Per United Way of Pennsylvania’s ALICE report (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed), here in Adams County 8% of households live in poverty and 24% of households, while above the poverty level, earn less income than is needed to cover the basic costs of living. These families are struggling to find housing they can afford, due in part to limited public transit options and wages that haven’t kept up with the high cost of living.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.