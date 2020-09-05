As coronavirus continues to effect families throughout the world, children are experiencing a unique start to the school year. Educational systems across the country have gone remote or implemented blended instruction. Adams county parents are checking district websites, Facebook, and scanning for updated emails from local administrators in anticipation of schedule changes.
As we have read in the Times and social media platforms, school boards have been forced to make many difficult decisions. District administrators are committed to providing high quality education for your children. School districts know academic growth falls first on teachers/school resources to create online classrooms, lessons, and activities. Families are pressed to be creative with childcare and often the responsibility of day to day online learning falls upon the shoulders of grandparents, aunts, friends, or childcare staff. Students attending college might be accustomed to online learning, how is a kindergartener to deal with logging in to their online classroom each morning? While this is a tense period, it is important to plan and not panic.
