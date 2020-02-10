Most people know the quote from Benjamin Franklin about death and taxes, but I found this more cheerful one from Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr: “I like to pay taxes. With them, I buy civilization.” Perhaps “like” is a strong word for many of us, but regardless of how we feel about them, February means tax assistance time at the Adams County Office for Aging, Inc. (ACOFA).
We are pleased to be able to host the AARP/IRS Tax Counseling Program for adults age 60 and over. This has been a great partnership for many years and we never cease to be amazed by the dedication of this volunteer group. That dedication is more impressive than ever this year as AARP/IRS decided to change the computer equipment being used by the volunteers. But they are persevering, and the program is starting tomorrow (Feb. 11th) at our office, 318 W. Middle Street, Gettysburg. This free service can address tax issues for most middle to low-income taxpayers age 60 and over in Adams County.
