Elder David L. Roberts, pastor of the Amos Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Mummasburg, will headline the next meeting of the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Apple Bin. A Florida native, Roberts moved here in 1969. After a time of service as deacon, Brother Roberts was ordained some 15 years ago as pastor of the small congregation.
Self-described as a “working pastor,” Roberts is a long time maintenance supervisor for David Sites Realty in the Gettysburg area. He and his wife Lois have two of their post-college children still remaining in the South Central Pa. Their youngest, an Air Force retiree, and his PSU-engineer brother moved further south. This will be the third time Roberts has led prayers and shared the Gospel and his comments with the long-time prayer breakfast.
Everyone is invited to attend this always multi-denominational group to learn from and enjoy the speaker’s insights. The morning gathering is held monthly on the first Tuesday at the Apple Bin Restaurant on Rt. 234 outside Biglerville at 7:45 a.m. with coffee and breakfast orders. It continues at 8 a.m. with singing; this month will be led by Pastor Roberts and his guitar. Following the guest pastor’s comments and prayers as requested by the group, breakfast is served and fellowship is generally finished by 9 a.m.
The Tuesday, Oct. 1 gathering will be led by the director of the Adams Rescue Mission, Pastor Bruce Dietrick, in a return visit after several years. His comments on the ARM tied with his Gospel insights are always very interesting, though perhaps sobering this year in light of the scrap sales collapse. Please plan to come and learn from this man of great charity.
