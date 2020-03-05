Depression is a major health concern, worldwide. It is estimated that 332 million people, roughly 4% of the world’s population, have symptoms of depression. The National Institute of Mental Health estimates that 16.2 million US adults have had at least one major episode of depression in their lives and 35% of them do not have access to mental health treatment.
Current treatments for depression include antidepressant medication and psychotherapy. In addition to these, researchers are exploring the role of physical activity as a treatment for individuals with mild or moderate symptoms of depression. In the United Kingdom, the National Institute for Health Care Excellence recommends that individuals with mild to moderate depression should engage in group exercise with a competent practitioner three times per week, 45 to 60 minutes at time for a period of 10 to 14 weeks.
