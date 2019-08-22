When I left the house one morning to drive to meet friends for our weekly coffee at the Ragged Edge, I left my car key in the house. Or so I thought. I went back into the house. My key was not where I usually put it. It was on the kitchen table. I forgot that I had put it there before I left the house.
Does this sound familiar? Have you done something similar, forget where you just put something? Or are you occasionally unable to recall the name of a person you’re sure you know?
Things like that happen to all of us, young and old. Memory lapses can be both aggravating and frustrating, but they are due to the overwhelming amount of information our brains take in. But only those of us of a certain age — OK, those of us who are old-er — sometimes worry that forgetfulness is something to worry about, a sign of something more serious.
Worry not. Experts agree that becoming more forgetful is a natural part of aging. “Our brains age just like the rest of our bodies,” says Dr. Gary Small, director of the UCLA Longevity Center. “One of the manifestations of brain age is forgetfulness. It’s a common experience. We joke about it all the time. The concern behind all the humor is that these changes may be the first sign of something more serious. How do you differentiate the normal from dementia?”
In addition to age-related brain changes, Dr. Small believes one reason we forget something is simply because we haven’t given it meaning; if something is meaningful to us, it’s memorable. We focus on what’s important to us, and leave all the other “stuff” aside. Older people are full of information that distracts them from what they wish to remember. For instance, you may remember that you had a great meal with friends a while back, even if you can’t remember the name of the restaurant. As our lives become more complex, we don’t pay attention because some information is just not necessary, notes Dr. Small.
What can you do to help keep your memory sharp? To have a strong brain as you age, it helps to take care of your heart. The steps that ensure heart health ensure brain health, Small says. The first is exercise that gets your heart pumping, which means more oxygen reaches your brain, which means that your brain gets healthier. Second is to reduce stress. Stress releases hormones such as cortisol which can inhibit brain cells. When you are stressed, you may also be taxing your memory because you are focusing on things that worry you instead of the things that you need to do.
Next is to eat well. Omega fatty acids like those that come from fish and olive oil provide the building blocks the brain needs to create new cells. Meat, seafood, eggs, milk and cheese are high in Vitamin B-12, which is also good for brain health.
Finally, check your medications. Pain medications, tranquilizers, and blood pressure medicines can all affect your brain. If you begin taking a new medication and you feel confused or that your memory is not working as well, check with your doctor. Ask if the medication may have that effect. For most medicines, there are other choices.
